‘Very big shoes to fill’: PAP’s Gho Sze Kee to contest Mountbatten, 4-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to retire

Goh Sze Kee to contest Mountbatten as Lim Biow Chuan retires

The People’s Action Party (PAP) will field shipping lawyer Gho Sze Kee, 46, in Mountbatten SMC for the upcoming General Election, marking the end of veteran MP Lim Biow Chuan’s nearly two-decade political career.

Ms Gho’s candidacy was announced at a press conference on 20 Apr by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who will lead the PAP’s five-member slate for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

New face in Mountbatten: Gho Sze Kee

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Gho is no stranger to residents, having been a party activist since 2012. Since August 2024, she has also been seen in photos with four-term MP Mr Lim.

She shared that she is stepping forward as a candidate out of a personal commitment to give back to Singapore, and out of a sense of duty as a mother to help secure a better future for the next generation.

Ms Gho observed that although government policies have generally benefited Singaporeans, they may not apply perfectly to every situation.

She explained that some individuals require more tailored solutions to their issues, emphasising that MPs play a vital role in delivering “the last mile of coverage” and connecting policies to the people they affect.

Ms Gho had earlier addressed the PAP Convention in 2021, where she highlighted the importance of promoting gender diversity within the party.

She is likely to face competition from a candidate representing the People’s Alliance for Reform.

Netizens have mixed feelings about Gho Sze Kee

One netizen thanked Mr Lim for his service while welcoming Ms Gho to the Mountbatten SMC, saying her experience and commitment to diversity will be a good addition.

Another netizen felt that Mr Lim’s departure leaves very big shoes to fill, noting that the “kampung spirit was already strong with Mr Lim at the helm”.

One Facebook user said that it’s a bit premature to say that Ms Gho is taking over from Mr Lim, as she first needs to be elected by the people.

Lim Biow Chuan to retire after 4 terms

Mr Lim, 61, will be retiring after serving four terms. A familiar face in Parliament, he previously held the role of Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2020 and first entered politics as part of the PAP’s Marine Parade GRC team in 2006.

In 2011, the government carved out Mountbatten SMC from Marine Parade GRC, and Mr Lim won the seat in three subsequent elections. In 2020, he secured a strong 73.82% win against Peoples Voice’s Sivakumaran Chellappa.

During his time as Mountbatten MP, Mr Lim actively engaged in municipal matters and chaired the Marine Parade Town Council for several terms from 2010 to April 2025.

Mr Lim was also the vice-president of the Consumers Association of Singapore from 2006 to 2012, before serving as its president from 2012 to 2021.

In the 14th Parliament, which dissolved on 15 Apr, he served on the PAP’s Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) for National Development and Transport. He had previously chaired the GPC for Education during the 12th Parliament.

Mr Lim, a lawyer since 1989, is currently a director at the boutique firm BC Lim & Lau, which he co-founded in October 2019 with fellow lawyer Lau Kah Hee.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.