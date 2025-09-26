‘Even ghosts tried Chagee already’: S’pore TikToker finds cups from popular BBT brand among seventh-month offerings 

TikTok user finds Chagee cups among seventh-month offerings in Punggol

During the seventh lunar month that just ended, offerings ranging from fruits to incense were commonly spotted across Singapore. But in one curious instance, someone spotted Chagee cups placed among traditional offerings.

On Tuesday (Sept 23), TikTok user @mickeyjohnson97 shared a photo of three cups from the popular tea brand placed alongside oranges, apples, and incense on a pavement in Punggol.

The caption on the image read: “Even ghosts have tried Chagee already, but I haven’t,” followed by a face-palm emoticon.

The user also said, “Am I missing out?” in a lighthearted jab at how even spirits seem ahead of them even when it comes to trying trendy tea brands.

Netizens tickled by Chagee offerings

The post has since tickled many netizens, with one asking if “the ghost is Gen Z or what?”

Another TikTok user agreed jokingly, saying it should be a Gen Z ghost as “elderly people” would not enjoy bubble tea.

Meanwhile, a commenter pointed out that the cups may not even contain beverage from Chagee, suggesting that some people like to reuse the brand’s cups due to their durability.

More modern snacks & drinks included in seventh-month offerings

It’s not unusual to see modern snacks or drinks among seventh-month offerings.

However, the National Environment Agency (NEA) reminded members of the public to be mindful and considerate while paying respects during the period.

Authorities also reminded people to burn joss paper only at designated spots, clear offerings and incense after rituals, and avoid littering.

