Giant Cuts Egg Prices Till 3 May, Supermarket Says It’s Committed To Supporting S’poreans

Giant Cuts Housebrand Egg Prices From 21 Apr Until Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Eggs are key ingredients in many homecooked meals and are thus often found in many kitchens. However, in recent months, Singaporeans might have noticed that eggs are getting a little more egg-spensive.

But supermarkets do seem to be hatching up a plan to help consumers cope with these rising prices.

From Thursday (21 Apr) till Hari Raya Aidilfitri on 3 May, Giant Singapore will be offering discounts on their Farm Fresh Eggs.

A tray of 30 eggs originally priced at S$7.50 will now be selling at S$6.50.

Giant Farm Fresh Eggs prices cut 13%

On Thursday (21 Apr), Giant Singapore announced that they will be slashing prices for their Giant Farm Fresh Eggs.

The promotion begins today (21 Apr) and will last till Hari Raya Aidilfitri on 3 May.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the price of a tray of 30 eggs will drop from S$7.50 to S$6.50.

This discount will be available at all Giant Singapore stores, including online and the Cart app.

Customers should note, however, that they can only buy up to two trays per purchase.

Giant wants to support Singaporeans

Egg prices in Singapore have been rising lately, largely attributed to a viral outbreak that hit one of Singapore’s largest egg producers Seng Choon Farm.

The Ukraine conflict as well as the increasing costs of chicken feed, energy, and transport are also contributing to rising prices.

Acknowledging these cost pressures as well as price fluctuations, Giant said they remain committed to “supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times”.

Just yesterday (20 Apr), supermarket chain FairPrice had also announced a 55 cents discount on its housebrand eggs.

The promotion – which brings the price of a tray of 30 Pasar Fresh Eggs down from S$7.50 to S$6.95 – will last till 27 Apr.

Hope discount helps alleviate Singaporeans’ financial burdens

With the everchanging pandemic, the Ukraine crisis, and global inflation, prices of basic commodities have definitely been affected.

Kudos to supermarkets like Giant and FairPrice who are thinking of their customers and taking the initiative to bear some of the financial burden themselves.

Hopefully, this thoughtful gesture will help Singaporeans, especially those struggling during this challenging period, alleviate some of their stresses.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Singapore Food Agency on Facebook.