Giant Hougang Ave 8 Cluster Has 7 Covid-19 Cases

When news surfaced that a Giant outlet at Hougang Ave 8 detected several Covid-19 cases among its staff, regular patrons were understandably concerned.

The supermarket chain closed the outlet in question on 17 Aug, with no reopening date in sight yet.

On Thursday (19 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared a cluster there comprising 7 cases.

Giant Hougang Ave 8 declared a cluster on 19 Aug

In its evening update yesterday (19 Aug), MOH declared 2 new infection clusters:

Case 67220 – 32 cases

Giant at 683 Hougang Ave 8 – 7 cases

All 32 cases linked to the individual case cluster are new, though MOH provided no further information on them.

Likewise, for the Giant outlet, all 7 cases were listed as new, with no specific details available.

However, Giant had announced earlier on 17 Aug that a few employees had tested positive for Covid-19 then.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear how many out of the 7 are employees Giant was referring to in their Facebook post. MS News has reached out to Giant Singapore for more info and will update the article accordingly.

For now, since there appear to be no updates on the supermarket chain’s page, we can assume that the outlet remains closed till further notice.

Customers who wish to shop with them can visit the nearest outlet at Hougang Green Shopping Mall, or get household essentials online via Giant.sg.

Giant @ Hougang Green Shopping Mall

Address: 21 Hougang Street 51, #01-52 Green Shopping Mall, Singapore 538719

Opening hours: 24 hours

Nearest MRT: Buangkok Station

Hope no larger clusters will break out

As of 19 Aug, Singapore has 84 active clusters, with the Jurong Fishery Port cluster containing the highest number of cases at 1,155.

While we’re unlikely to see the cluster count fall drastically any time soon, we hope no large outbreaks will happen again as we’re in the midst of enjoying the newly eased restrictions.

To ensure the best possible outcome, let’s all do our part by adhering to safety measures so we can protect ourselves and the people around us.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.