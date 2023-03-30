Giant Hypermarket Tampines Has Ramadan Pasar Malam With Ramly Burger, Thai Street Food & Durians

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Giant Hosts First Ramadan Pasar Malam In Tampines From 1 Apr

Good news for residents in Tampines who are observing the fasting month, as Giant will be holding its first Ramadan pasar malam this year.

All stalls will offer halal food, according to an announcement by I Love Tampines on Wednesday (29 Mar).

The bazaar will begin from Friday (31 Mar) until 21 Apr.

Giant Ramadan pasar malam runs from 1 to 21 Apr

On Wednesday (29 Mar), I Love Tampines shared on Facebook about the upcoming Giant Ramadan Pasar Malam.

The event commencing on Sunday (1 Apr) is apparently organised following the success of similar iterations for past festivities. Giant confirmed the news in a Facebook post today (30 Mar).

Easties won’t need to travel down to Geylang Serai to indulge in some festive cheer as there’ll be a pasar malam right in their backyard.

Visitors can expect to find stalls selling various food items including:

Durians

Thai street food

Traditional Indian vadai

Malay apam balik

Desserts and kueh kueh

Turkish shawarma

Ramly burger

Giant told MS News that there’ll be a total of 16 food stalls.

All food served will be halal, so visitors with dietary requirements need not worry.

Come down to break fast & shop

If you live in the area, this is a good opportunity to get your festive shopping as well as break fast at the same place.

Here’s how you can find your way there:

Ramadan Pasar Malam @ Giant Hypermarket Tampines

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528765

Date: 1-21 Apr 2023

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

The event will be at the hypermarkets outdoor carpark, so look out for the stalls there.

There are bus stops servicing the area in Tampines North, as well as free parking and free shuttle buses, so you’ll have multiple ways of reaching the night market.

Other pasar malams in Tampines

For those who are looking for more variety somewhere closer to their Tampines home, there will be three other pasar malams opening in different neighbourhoods over the next two months.

I Love Tampines shared the locations of these events yesterday:

Between Blk 827 and 829 Tampines St 81 (from 1 to 21 Apr 2023)

Between Blk 406 and 418 Tampines St 41 (from 29 Apr to 14 May 2023)

In front of Blk 301 Tampines St 32 (from 6 to 21 May 2023)

With so many shopping and eating options popping up in the area, we’re sure Easties will have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Will you be checking out any of the pasar malams? Tag someone you’d go with in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Giant Singapore on Facebook and I Love Tampines on Facebook, from past events.