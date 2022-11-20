Giant Holds Year-End Pasar Malam At Tampines With Over 20 Food Stalls & Carnival Games

Year-End Pasar Malam At Tampines To Run Until 4 Dec In Giant Hypermarket Carpark

The end of the year is a little more than a month away, and most of us are probably itching to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones.

Well, look no further than Giant in Tampines. The supermarket will be hosting a pasar malam in their carpark from 19 Nov to 4 Dec.

With more than 20 food stalls, claw machines and carnival games, this is one year-end event you won’t want to miss.

Giant hypermarket hosts pasar malam at Tampines

On 19 Nov, Facebook page I Love Tampines shared that Giant will be hosting its very first pasar malam this year.

Located in the carpark of its Tampines outlet, the bazaar will run from 19 Nov to 4 Dec, 5pm to 10.30pm daily.

More than 20 food stalls will be available, offering classic pasar malam fares such as Turkish BBQ chicken and truffle fries.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy finger food like vadai, takoyaki, and sweet potato balls.

Durian stall with seats for customers

That’s not all — durian lovers can additionally feast on the king of fruits at one of the stalls, with outdoor seating because that’s the most authentic way to enjoy durians.

And if you need to quench your thirst in the sweltering Singapore heat, there are beverages as well. For just S$3 to S$4, you can get a tall glass of sugar cane or Thai milk tea.

The bazaar is definitely guaranteed to be a haven for the foodies among us.

Claw machines and carnival games available

Parents who’d like to purchase toys for their children can also try their luck at the various claw machines.

And if that’s not to your taste, there will be carnival games available as well.

The pasar malam is a short walk from Tampines MRT station so if your interest has been piqued, do head down today.

Here are further details on how to get there:

Giant hypermarket Tampines Pasar Malam

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Dates: 19 Nov-4 Dec 2022

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Great way to herald in the new year

The end of the year hasn’t yet arrived, but there’s no shame in starting the celebrations early.

With such a wide range of scrumptious food and games on offer, there’s something for everyone at Giant’s first-ever pasar malam.

If you’re looking for your next family outing location, heading down for some durian and takoyaki with your loved ones might be a good way to spend the weekend.

Featured image adapted from Giant Singapore on Facebook and I Love Tampines on Facebook.