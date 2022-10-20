Pasar Malams At Bishan, Eunos & Bedok 85 Have Baby Pancakes & Takoyaki Till 23 Oct

Pasar Malams At Bishan, Eunos & Bedok 85 Running Till 23 Oct

There seems to be no stopping pasar malams from sprouting up around neighbourhoods in Singapore.

While they’ve become more common lately, the ones at Bishan, Eunos, and Bedok appear particularly appealing due to their distinct food offerings.

Running till 23 Oct, these pasar malams have yummy street food that’ll transport you back to Bangkok or Malaysian holidays, nostalgic game stalls, and even claw machines.

The night market near the Block 85 Fengshan Food Centre is the largest out of the three, even boasting a nifty VR experiential booth.

Feast on baby pancakes & takoyaki at Bedok 85 pasar malam

Pasar malam foods top many of our lists of guilty pleasure goodies. And although we crave them from time to time, they’re usually only available during pasar malam season.

Fortunately for residents of Bishan, Bedok, and Eunos, they can find such delicacies at the ongoing night markets in their estates. The wide variety of food available include:

Takoyaki

XXL Sotong

Taiwan XXL Chicken Chop

Thai Skewers

Tornado Potatoes

Fried Oreos

Other unique offerings like dutch baby pancakes and sweet potato balls are available only at Bedok and Bishan pasar malams.

Bedok 85 largest of 3 pasar malams & has VR experiential booth

Judging from the comments left by netizens, it seems that the roadside pasar malams differ quite a bit in size.

The Bedok North pasar malam seems to be the largest, boasting unique stalls and even seats for folks to settle their meals.

At the location, visitors can even get a “5D” VR experience at one of the booths.

Comparably smaller, the pasar malam close to Bishan North Shopping Mall is more of an intimate affair.

Comprising stalls lining the sidewalk, it’s also the one that bears the closest resemblance to that of years gone by.

There, you can even play classic games to win different prizes, which sounds like a grand time for the family.

Last but not least, the Eunos Crescent pasar malam is small but packed full of treats you’d expect at night markets.

Despite the tight layout, there’s a dedicated space for folks to bunker down and play various arcade games.

All three pasar malams will run till 23 Oct, with most stalls operating till 5pm.

Great weekend fun for the family

If you have some time during the weekend, heading down to settle your Ramly burger cravings may be a good way to spend your weekend.

Either that or you could bring the family down for some affordable fun too.

Whoever you go with, it’s certainly easy to have a good time surrounded by yummy food and activities galore.