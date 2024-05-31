Giant Tampines to hold 1-hour all-you-can-eat durian buffet on 22 & 23 June

Giant Tampines to host all-you-can-eat durian buffet

Good news for durian-thusiasts — Giant Tampines Hypermarket is throwing an all-you-can-eat durian buffet on 22 and 23 June.

The supermarket chain is serving up two types of tempting feasts: standard and premium.

Each session will last one hour.

Two types of durian buffets

The standard durian buffet will include unlimited Black Pearl, Red Prawn, and other durian varieties.

Early bird tickets are just S$38 if you register by 9 June, while regular tickets go for S$48.

For the true durian connoisseurs, the premium buffet is the way to go.

Feast on unlimited Mao Shan Wang and Black Gold durian, with early bird tickets at S$68 and regular tickets at S$78.

Durian buffet includes shopping voucher & free bottled water

Both buffets come with free bottled water to keep you hydrated as you indulge in the King of Fruits.

Plus, every participant gets a S$6 Giant shopping voucher — perfect for stocking up on groceries after your durian feast.

If this news has your mouth watering, gather all your durian-eating kakis and sign up on Giant’s website here.

Featured image adapted from Giant Singapore on Facebook