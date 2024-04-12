SFA finds prescription medication in ginseng candy that could cause ‘painful & exceedingly long erections’

Erectile dysfunction medicine found in Ginseng candy sold online

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction in a ginseng candy sold online.

As such, it warned consumers against purchasing or ingesting the product.

Those who have done so should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Ginseng candy sold online contains erectile dysfunction medicine

In a press release issued on Friday (12 April), SFA said the Kingu Ginseng Candy was found to contain tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine for erectile dysfunction.

The candy was available on multiple local e-commerce platforms, which claimed that it had male sexual enhancement effects.

SFA said it has worked with these platforms to remove these product listings.

In addition, the agency stated that it issued warnings to sellers, instructing them to stop selling the candy immediately.

“Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be given under medical supervision,” SFA said.

Inappropriate use can heighten the risk of serious adverse effects, such as heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate, and priapism.

Priapism is a disorder in which patients suffer from “painful and exceedingly long erections”.

The medication also poses a serious risk to individuals with heart-related problems, SFA added.

For those on heart medications, especially ones containing nitrates, ingesting the candy can result in potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.

Customers advised against consuming candy

SFA also emphasised that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against those selling and supplying food products adulterated with prohibited substances or potent ingredients.

“These would be unsafe food,” SFA said. “Under Section 15 of Singapore’s Sale of Food Act, the sale of unsafe food is not permitted.”

Those found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act could face a fine of up to S$5,000.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they could receive a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to three months or both.

SFA advised customers who have purchased the candy against consuming it.

If they have already done so and have health concerns, they should seek medical advice.

“Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase,” SFA urged.

Members of the public with queries on the sale and supply of the candy can write to SFA via its online feedback form.

