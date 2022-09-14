3-Year-Old S’porean Girl Passes Away From Covid-19, Had History Of Medical Conditions

3-Year-Old Girl With Covid-19 Passes Away On 13 Sep
On Tuesday (13 Sep), a three-year-old Singaporean girl passed away from Covid-19 infection.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed on Wednesday (14 Sep) that the girl first tested positive on 9 Aug. She was later admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (13 Aug).
Her death was caused by anoxic brain injury – a condition that occurs when the brain loses oxygen supply – due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 infection.
According to The Straits Times (ST), before getting Covid-19, the girl had a history of multiple medical conditions.
The health ministry extended its deepest condolences to the girl’s family.
Third death of patient below 12 caused by Covid-19
The girl’s demise marks the third Covid-19 death among patients below 12.
In July, a 4-year-old girl with no medical history passed away after battling Covid-19.
MOH reported that the cause of her death was pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus.
