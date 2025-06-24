9-year-old girl with disability dies in M’sia after alleged long-term abuse by stepfather & mother

Young girl in M’sia dies following alleged long-term abuse by stepfather & biological mother

A nine-year-old girl in Melaka, Malaysia, has tragically died after allegedly enduring months of horrific abuse at the hands of her biological mother and stepfather.

By the time she was rushed to a private hospital, she was already in a coma, with a broken leg and extensive bruising across her body.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at 9.45am on Tuesday (24 June).

Girl brought to hospital unconscious with multiple injuries

According to Malaysian media outlet Kwong Wah, the young victim was brought in for emergency treatment by her stepfather, who works as a restaurant assistant.

She was unresponsive on arrival, and medical staff immediately raised alarms after spotting signs of severe physical abuse.

Doctors found that her leg was fractured, and she had bruises across her head, limbs, and torso — injuries consistent with prolonged assault.

Melaka Central District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit confirmed that police received a report on the girl’s death at 10.15am on the same morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child had allegedly been repeatedly beaten at home by both the mother and stepfather before being sent to the hospital.

According to The Star, the girl was the second child among three siblings and had a disability, making her unable to walk.

Parents remanded for seven days

The girl’s parents, both in their 30s, have been remanded for seven days to assist with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman granted the remand at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Their detention will last until 30 June.

