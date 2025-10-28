Toddler in Taiwan drowns after falling into 20cm-deep pond at nature-themed kindergarten

Girl drowns in 20cm pond at Taiwan kindergarten during outdoor activity

On 8 Oct, a one-year-old girl tragically drowned in a shallow 20cm-deep pond during an outdoor activity at a nature-themed kindergarten in Zhubei City, Hsinchu County, Taiwan.

Despite rescue attempts, the toddler could not be saved, reports ETToday.

Toddler slips through fence during outdoor activity

On the day of the accident, the young girl, under the supervision of a teacher and accompanied by eight other children, was part of an outdoor nature activity.

It is believed she slipped through a gap in the pond’s fence while observing the water, unnoticed by the supervising teacher.

Her absence was only discovered when another teacher conducted a headcount, leading to the grim discovery.

She was found unresponsive and rushed for emergency care, but tragically, she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

School criticised for safety lapses

The kindergarten, which remained open the following day, has faced severe criticism from both the family and the public.

Many questioned the adequacy of the pond’s fencing and the supervision provided to the children.

There were also concerns over possible attempts to conceal details of the incident, sparking a flood of angry Google reviews.

Drowning confirmed as cause of death, investigation underway

Preliminary autopsy results ruled out external intervention, and investigators concluded the cause of death was drowning and asphyxiation.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the principal and the supervising teacher were legally negligent in their duties.

In response, Hsinchu County authorities are reviewing safety measures and management protocols at the kindergarten, with a particular focus on the adequacy of fencing and supervision in childcare facilities.

Also read: 10-year-old girl drowns after falling off swing into river in China, court ruled parents were 80% to blame



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.