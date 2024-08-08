7-year-old S’pore girl allegedly flung off seat on school bus, sustains facial injuries

7-year-old girl flung off seat on school bus on 1 Aug

A 7-year-old girl was en route to school on Thursday (1 Aug) when she was allegedly flung face-first into the speakers on a school bus.

According to the girl’s father, who posted the incident on Facebook, the school sent Fareen to the hospital after noticing injuries on her face.

Fareen’s father, 41 years old Farid Osman, immediately rushed to the hospital and saw paramedics wheeling Fareen out from an ambulance.

X-ray scans performed at the hospital revealed no fractures and that her nose septum was not crooked.

Nonetheless, the doctor referred Farid to the Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT) department as he suspected Fareen might need a correction procedure to her nose.

The 7-year-old was given three days’ medical leave for her injuries.

Over the coming days, the bruises grew more prominent, especially around her eyes.

Thankfully, Mr Farid said Fareen’s face is slowly healing and that the swelling has subsided.

However, the bruises remain visible. The 7-year-old also complained of pain when blinking.

Additionally, she lost a tooth as a result of the incident.

Driver denies emergency brake

According to Mr Farid, her daughter’s friends claimed that she was flung out of her seat when the school bus driver braked abruptly.

However, this was denied by the school bus driver, who claimed he braked “normally” at a traffic light.

The driver added that he wasn’t aware that a girl was thrown out of their seat.

To ascertain what happened, Mr Osman requested to view footage from the camera installed on the school bus.

Even though the school managed to obtain the SD card containing the footage, they were apparently unable to read the data contained inside.

They then returned the SD card to the bus company in hopes of obtaining the footage.

However, the bus company were also unable to decode the memory card.

Mr Farid has since lodged a police report — a traffic police investigation officer is currently looking into the case.

MS News has reached out to Fareen’s school for a statement on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.