2-year-old girl hit by metal hook at Sengkang playground, sustains bloody gash on head

Mother makes police report after girl is hit by metal hook in Sengkang

A trip to the playground ended in blood and tears for a two-year-old girl when she was hit by a metal hook that seemed to have fallen from the sky.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Tuesday (24 Dec), the girl’s mother Huang Yixin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News.

That day, she and her domestic helper had taken her three children to the playground between Blocks 172D and 173A Sengkang East Drive at about 10am.

Girl hit by hook after mother hears sound of metal dropping at Sengkang playground

When the party were about to leave, Ms Huang picked up her daughter and suddenly heard the sound of metal dropping.

Turning her head, she saw her daughter crying loudly with a gash on her head and blood streaming down her forehead.

A metal hook of about 10cm in length was seen lying on the floor nearby.

Ms Huang quickly looked up to see where the hook had come from but didn’t notice anyone.

They were the only ones at the playground when they arrived, she said.

Her two sons aged four and six were so scared to see their sister bleeding that they started crying, too.

Girl taken to hospital

After Ms Huang immediately called for an ambulance, medics arrived at the scene and stopped the bleeding.

As she rode in the ambulance to the hospital, the young girl remarkably stopped crying and said she felt better.

A doctor noted that her wound was not big enough to require stitches after the bleeding had stopped.

Ms Huang was advised to monitor the girl for 24 hours for any signs of vomiting or dizziness.

She is now in good condition, she said.

Police report filed

However, the girl remains shaken by the incident and will not play in that playground in future, Ms Huang said.

The mother has also filed a police report over the incident.

The police confirmed that they had received the report and are investigating the case.

Also read: 9-year-old boy sustains deep gash after hitting head at Bedok water park



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.