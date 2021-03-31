16-Year-Old Last Seen At VivoCity On 19 Mar

It’s always worrying when someone goes missing without trace for more than a day, and doubly so when they are young and less likely to be able to take care of themselves.

One such teen has apparently been missing for almost 2 weeks.

On 22 Mar, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted a Tweet regarding the disappearance of a 16-year-old Malay woman.

Source

She was last seen at VivoCity on 19 Mar at 7pm.

Contact the police if she’s found at 999.

16-year-old missing since 19 Mar

In the tweet, the Malay woman is described as wearing the following when she was seen last:

Denim blue jacket

White T-shirt

Long black pants

White and red checkered Vans shoes

And this is an image of her:

Source

There have been no updates on her case since the Tweet.

Contact police if found

Considering the length of time she’s gone missing with no further update, it’s understandable if her family and friends are worried sick.

If anyone has any information, do contact the police at 999.

We do hope that she’s found safe and well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Google Maps.