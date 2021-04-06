Police Appeals On Twitter For Info On Missing 14-Year-Old Last Seen At Bukit Batok

Having a family member go missing can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing experience.

Police is appealing on social media for any information on a 14-year-old girl who’s been missing since 26 Mar.

She was last seen at a Bukit Batok HDB block that morning, wearing a top with black and white strips, and beige pants.

Do call 999 if she’s found.

Missing 14-year-old last seen at Bukit Batok

The 14-year-old apparently has a piercing on her left nostril.

She was last seen at Block 146 Bukit Batok West Ave 6, which is down the road from Bukit Batok West’s McDonald’s and about 10 minutes’ walk from West Mall.

She was last seen at 7am on 26 Mar, making this the 11th day since her disappearance.

Contact police if found

If you’ve ever had a person you know go missing, you’d be able to understand the fear and anxiety that follows.

You may call 999 if you spot a girl matching the description above.

We hope that the girl can be found safe and well.

