Police Successfully Locate Missing Girl After She Was Last Seen At Tanjong Pagar Foodcourt

Having a loved one go missing can be difficult to imagine for many of us, especially when they are not yet fit to fend for themselves.

On Saturday (30 Jan), a 6-year-old girl went missing in a foodcourt on Cantonment Road, Tanjong Pagar.

After the police and K-9 unit were deployed in search efforts, she was fortunately found at a nearby HDB block.

Stall owner’s daughter goes missing in Tanjong Pagar

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a 6-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen around Essen at The Pinnacle foodcourt on Cantonment Road, Tanjong Pagar.

Source

This incident happened at around 4pm last Saturday (30 Jan).

Ms Wang – surname directly translated from Chinese – told Lianhe Zaobao there were about 12 police officers outside the foodcourt around 6pm.

Source

The daughter of a female stall owner has evidently gone missing, she said. Someone alerted the police of the incident immediately.

A police dog from the K-9 unit was also present.

Investigating officers were seen carrying a plastic bag containing a children’s backpack, as they relied upon their well-trained canine to track the girl’s scent.

Girl found at nearby HDB block

As one of them was heard uttering a nearby HDB block number, most of the police officers left the foodcourt once they had gotten information on the girl’s whereabouts.

According to Ms Wang, the distressed stall owner was left accompanied by a female officer waiting for her daughter’s return.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the police later confirmed that the girl has safely returned to her loved ones.

Reminder to keep our loved ones safe

Having their child missing is any parent’s worst nightmare.

We are glad the little girl eventually returned to her family. This incident also serves as a reminder to always keep a lookout for our little ones, so they can roam around freely but safely.

