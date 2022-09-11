S’pore Girl Broke Down After Alleged Molestation By Masseuse, Was Initially Too Shocked For Words

S’pore Girl Abnormally Quiet After Alleged Molestation By Masseuse, Man Taken Away By Police

A sexual assault can be traumatic for the victim, causing him or her to clam up in shock after the incident.

That’s reportedly what happened to a Singaporean girl who was allegedly molested by a masseuse in Malaysia.

She broke down in tears only when she got back to their accommodation, her mother said.

Apparently, she was too stunned to say anything immediately after the incident.

Girl in shock after alleged molestation by masseuse

The mother of the 20-year-old girl, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News what happened that night.

After they left the massage parlour, the purported victim was in shock, and didn’t say anything about the alleged molestation.

However, they noticed that she was abnormally quiet.

When they reached their accommodation, the girl broke down in tears, her mother said.

She then revealed what had allegedly happened upon being pressed for answers.

The girl claimed that the male masseuse had fondled her nipples and placed his lips on them.

He also attempted to put his fingers into her lower body, but she stopped him.

Alleged incident took place at Bukit Bintang massage parlour

The alleged incident took place on 6 Sep, when the family of four were on the last day of their holiday in Kuala Lumpur.

At 12.30am in the morning, they visited an establishment known as D’Care Foot Reflexology on Jalan Bukit Bintang.

There, the parents went for foot massages while the girl and her brother opted for an oil massage.

Massage parlour allegedly uncooperative

After the girl’s molestation allegation, her mother immediately went back there to confront them.

However, she said that they were uncooperative.

The masseuse even shamelessly said that such a “massage” was normal, she added.

The mother later sought assistance from Singaporean influencer Diah Mastura, saying that she’d also contacted the Malaysian police.

But they, too, failed to give her much assurance, as she claimed that the officers joked around while taking her daughter’s statement.

They allegedly even told the girl to repeat the disturbing incident, and refused to provide her a copy of the police report.

Police report made in Singapore

Not having much confidence in the police on the Malaysian side, the mother decided to seek help from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

After returning home, she brought her daughter to the neighbourhood police station in Jurong to file a report.

The SPF confirmed to Shin Min that they’d received the report.

Masseuse accused of molestation of girl not at work

When the massage parlour was contacted, a man who claimed to be the cashier confirmed that the alleged incident took place there.

The masseuse accused of molestation had worked there for two to three years, he said.

After the customer called the police, they arrived and him took away, he added.

However, the girl’s mother previously claimed that the police had arrested the masseuse on the spot but only held him for five hours.

The masseuse is not coming to work temporarily as he is still under police investigation, the man said.

As the case has been handed over to the police, he also can’t reveal any more details.

