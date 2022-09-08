S’porean Girl Allegedly Molested By Masseuse In M’sia, Mum Lodges Police Report

Singaporean Girl Allegedly Molested By Male Masseuse During Vacation In Malaysia

Vacations are meant for breaks, as folks step out of their routine to relax their minds and bodies.

However, this Singaporean family experienced the complete opposite after a horrifying encounter with a masseuse while on holiday in Malaysia.

A mother and her 20-year-old daughter had gone for a massage session at a spa in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, when the latter was allegedly molested.

Before things got worse, the girl managed to stop the session and inform her mother, who promptly filed a police report.

However, uncertain that they could do much to help, she also sought assistance from a Singaporean influencer who shared their story on social media.

Mother reports masseuse to police after he molested girl

According to China Press, Singaporean influencer Diah Mastura first shared the pair’s story on her Instagram.

The victim’s mother had apparently reached out to her after exhausting all options, seeking advice on the situation.

The screenshots of their conversation show the mother explaining that the male masseuse had fondled her daughter’s breasts.

But the girl managed to stop the session before he could violate her further.

She may have expressed discomfort at one point, to which the masseuse replied that his method of massaging was normal.

Understandably shaken by the incident, her mother contacted the police in Malaysia.

She claimed that they arrested the masseuse on the spot but only held him for five hours. She also filed a formal report.

But sharing her doubts that the attempt would be fruitful, she also decided to seek alternative avenues for assistance.

Girl’s mother despondent after dealing with Malaysian police

The mother later explained the cause for her distrust in subsequent screenshots.

Recounting her time at the police station, she claimed that officers joked around while taking her daughter’s statement.

They allegedly even told the girl to repeat the disturbing incident.

They also refused to provide a copy of the police report, saying it was exclusively for them.

The mother only managed to snap a picture of the physical report.

The massage parlour had also refused to cooperate initially but finally gave in when the mother threatened to involve the authorities.

Molestation case forwarded to relevant authorities

Thankfully, the celebrity’s reach came in handy as news of the incident finally reached the relevant units.

Tampering expectations, the informant says these cases will not be resolved overnight.

He also shared that several non-governmental organizations could help her navigate her traumas.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bas Peperzak on Unsplash.