Elderly Man Pleads For Fine Instead Of Jail Term For Molestation Charges

As the saying goes, with age comes wisdom. However, not all old folks may be able to prove this to be true.

An 86-year-old man, Poh Seng Khian, was recently sentenced to 10 months’ jail for molesting 2 women on separate occasions.

In court, he pleaded for a fine instead, saying that he’s “old and about to die”.

One of the victims is an 11-year-old girl whom he reportedly molested with the help of his walking aid.

Elderly man tells judge that he’s “old and about to die”

According to The Straits Times (ST), Poh has had a history of molestation with his last sentence seeing him imprisoned for 18 weeks in 2020.

He had reportedly been in and out of jail since 2018 over multiple counts of molestation.

Evidently not one to learn from his lessons, the elderly man appeared in court on Wednesday (28 Jul) and pleaded guilty to 2 counts of molestation.

Poh, who was unrepresented, had pleaded for a fine instead of a jail term. He reasoned with the judge that he’s “old and about to die”.

Pretends to fall to touch 27-year-old

The first of his offences happened on 23 Oct 2020 in which he targeted a 27-year-old woman on a bus.

Poh repeatedly touched the victim’s arm before pretending to fall over as he stood up from his seat.

During the falling motion, Poh took the opportunity to stroke the victim’s inner thigh, noted TODAY.

The victim grabbed onto his forearm, after which Poh apologised for the accident. She then lodged a police report after she alighted.

Elderly man uses walking aid to molest young girl

In the case involving the 11-year-old girl, ST stated that Poh had sat beside the victim after boarding the bus.

After getting into his seat, he allegedly rested the handle of his walking aid on the victim’s lap and molested her.

Shocked by his actions, the victim pushed his hand away and removed the walking aid from her lap.

She quickly alighted the bus and told her mother about what had transpired. They then went to lodge a police report at Jurong Neighbourhood Police Post.

Hope offender learns his lesson once and for all

To think that an elderly man would go to such unexpected extents to assault the modesty of young women is quite alarming.

The fact that he has done so multiple times, seemingly without much remorse, makes it even worse.

Like Poh himself told the judge, he has reached his golden years. Hopefully, that’ll force him to reflect on his actions more and learn his lesson once and for all.

As for the victims, we hope they’ve received the help they need to overcome any trauma.

