Father Faces Sexual Assault Charges On 3 Daughters For Over A Decade

Fathers – along with mothers – play an important role in every child’s life, offering kids security and protection.

For illustration purposes

Source

Unfortunately for 3 daughters in Singapore, the safety nest that all children ought to be provided with turned to dust when their father sexually assaulted them for a period of 14 years.

On Tuesday (9 Mar), the man was sentenced to 33 years’ jail for his crimes.

Eldest daughter became the first target of sexual assault

According to TODAY, the father – now 55 years old – started abusing his oldest daughter in 2005 when she was just 11.

He reportedly experienced “urges” after watching lewd videos.

As per Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) report, the horrific events took place even while the victim was doing her schoolwork.

Despite her sobs and denial, the man continued with the assault.

Such incidents took place multiple times between 2010 and 2011 until he set his sights on his second daughter.

Moved onto the second daughter for 9 years

Between 2010 and 2019, the father-of-4 abused his 2nd daughter, even multiple times on some weeks, reports The Straits Times (ST).

For illustration purposes

Source

The girl was only 12 years old then.

Asked youngest daughter to perform indecent act in 2019

In Oct 2019, the man asked his youngest daughter then – aged 12-year-old – to perform an indecent act on him.

The girl, who had witnessed 2 accounts of sexual abuse towards her sister, denied his advances.

Thankfully, the man did not pursue the issue any further.

Youngest daughter confided in teacher

After the aforementioned incident, the youngest daughter confided in her friends at school. Her friends later advised her to seek help from a teacher, which she did.

Source

The teacher subsequently brought the girl to lodge a police report and the heinous crimes came to light after investigations.

PTSD from the heinous act

Evaluations at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later found that 2 out of the 3 daughters suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the abuse.

The eldest daughter even possessed suicidal notions during those assaults.

Sentenced to 33 Years Jail

Separately, the father was diagnosed with paedophilia disorder and assessed to have a “high risk of committing sexual crimes again”.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Norine Tan mentioned that,

this case represents one of the worst of its kind when it relates to sexual offending.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal, too, sought at least 35 years and four months’ jail.

However, he cannot be caned as he’s above the age of 50.

He was ultimately sentenced to 33 years in jail.

Hearts are with the victims of the abuse

It’s disturbing to hear of such cases coming to light in recent days.

Our hearts are with the victims of this case. We can only imagine the pain and trauma that they’ve gone through over the years.

Let’s hope they’d one day be able to find closure and peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.