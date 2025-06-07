Girl in China pulls 1-year-old sister to safety as mobility scooter crashes into restaurant

Mobility scooter driven by customer crashes into restaurant in China

Thanks to her quick reflexes, an 11-year-old girl saved her 1-year-old sister from being hit by an enclosed mobility scooter that crashed into a restaurant in Henan, China.

At about 2pm on Monday (2 June), a 60-year-old customer who had just finished dining accidentally accelerated into the restaurant’s door. He was apparently unfamiliar with the pedals of his newly purchased device.

The device continued rushing into the restaurant after dislodging the glass door.

11-year-old girl pulls 1-year-old sister away from crash

Realising that the mobility scooter was headed towards her sister, Li Xinrui (transliterated from Chinese) immediately dropped the bottled drink in her hand.

She then rushed forward to carry her 1-year-old sister, who had also begun waddling towards her in a panic.

Fortunately, Xinrui was able to bring her sister to safety before the device could reach her. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a wall.

An extended footage of the incident also shows a woman helping the customer get out of the vehicle.

Girls’ family acknowledged it was an accident

Xinrui said her mind went blank at the time of the incident. She told NetEase News:

I just thought that I must not let anything happen to my sister no matter what. I could recover if I was injured and hospitalised, but she was only one year old and could not bear it at all!

Meanwhile, the girls’ grandfather — the restaurant owner — felt terrified after seeing the surveillance footage of the crash.

“It was just one or two seconds. If it weren’t for my granddaughter, the consequences would be disastrous,” he expressed.

The customer — the family’s acquaintance — immediately apologised to the family and pledged to take full responsibility.

However, acknowledging the event was an accident and did not cause severe consequences, the girls’ grandfather only asked him to repair the damaged door.

