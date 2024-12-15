Tourist claims glass door in Thai hotel shattered on him after closing, says hotel demanded he pay for damages

Thailand hotel allegedly demands tourist pays for damaged glass door

A tourist has turned to reddit to seek legal advice after a hotel’s glass door closed on him and shattered. The man claims the hotel owner refused any responsibility over the incident and is holding him solely liable for the damage.

According to security footage the man provided, the incident occurred on Thursday (12 Dec) at 7.46pm.

Man shocked after glass door shatters

In the footage, the man and his friend were about to enter the hotel when the glass doors suddenly began closing.

The door bumped into the man, and knocked him back slightly. Right after the impact, the entire glass panel shattered leaving the two men flabbergasted.

In the post, the man said the incident occurred at a hotel he’s staying at while vacationing in Bangkok.

He also claims that the hotel is holding him fully liable for the damage. He says the hotel’s argument is that the door can only be opened by pressing a button on the door.

Unsure if he should pay for the damage

Hesitant to pay for the damage, the man turned to the internet for quick advice. In a now deleted post, the man described his situation.

In the comments, he clarified his situation further. He said the doors had not been equipped with sensors to detect if a person was in the way of it closing.

The accident also left the man supposedly slightly injured with glass sticking to his skin and causing irritation. He also added that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

One commenter asked how the man even got the security footage to which he responded that the hotel had provided it to him.

“I just feel it is unfair that the hotel is not taking any responsibility for this incident and is requiring me to fully pay for all the damages,” he said.

MS News has reached out to the tourist and hotel for comments.

Also read: Glass mug allegedly explodes in customer’s hands at AMK food court, splashes hot drink on her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from reddit.