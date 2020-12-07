Girl Sent To Hospital After 40 Glass Shards Found In Drink From Hotel Restaurant

The end of year holidays are here and many are having staycations with their loved ones to celebrate.

However, for one family, their staycation was abruptly cut short when their 10-year-old girl found glass shards at the bottom of her drink.

As she’d already finished her drink, she was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The Sentosa hotel manager later apologised and offered the family medical compensation for the incident.

Glass shards found in drink from hotel

Ms Wang and her family were initially enjoying a 2-day staycation at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, reported AsiaOne.

On Friday (4 Dec) at about 10.30am, they were dining at a restaurant in the hotel.

During the breakfast, both her daughters ordered a bottle of apple juice, but halfway through, her elder daughter found that something was amiss with the drink.

She spat out a small piece of what they thought was plastic.

Thinking nothing of it, they continued with their meal.

However, when the 10-year-old finished the drink, she found many more ‘plastic’ pieces at the bottom of the drink.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it was only when she shook the glass and heard the clinks that it dawned on the family that those were glass shards. There were apparently almost 40 pieces of glass shards contained within.

Hotel executives allegedly responded curtly to incident

At this realisation, Ms Wang hurriedly checked her youngest daughter’s drink for the same issue.

The family also notified the restaurant staff of the glass shards found in the drink.

However, when the hotel manager learnt that Ms Wang wanted to report the incident to the police, he informed hotel executives.

When the executives arrived, Shin Min Daily News reported that they curtly told Ms Wang that if she wanted to make a claim, she can take the incident to court.

They allegedly did not check on the well being of her daughter at the time, Shin Min Daily News reported.

That said, Shin Min Daily News said that they were communicating through an interpreter due to language barriers.

Girl sent to hospital as a precaution

Unhappy with the way the hotel executives reacted, Ms Wang lodged a police report.

Although the 10-year-old girl claimed she did not drink any glass shards, the family was understandably worried & with the hotel’s help, they sent her to the hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the girl was then hospitalised till 6pm that day.

She still needs to be closely observed for the next few days and if there are any signs of internal bleeding, she has to immediately return to the hospital.

Ms Wang noted that her daughter had a loss of appetite but has been slowly recovering. However, she still had a fear of drinking beverages.

Hotel offers medical compensation

On Saturday (5 Dec), the hotel’s general manager contacted Ms Wang and expressed regret for the incident. The hotel had also offered compensation for the girl’s medical expenses.

In addition, the general manager said they could pay the girl a visit in the hospital, although Ms Wang promptly rejected the offer, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A W Singapore – Sentosa Cove spokesperson reiterated that the safety and welfare of their customers are of utmost important to them and they will evaluate the matter seriously.

Hopefully the hotel will thoroughly investigate the matter

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. As they can be a health hazard, this isn’t a small matter.

MS News wishes the girl a speedy recovery and hopes the hotel will thoroughly investigate and get to the bottom of the incident.

Hopefully, they can work to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

