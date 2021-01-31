Woman Wearing Niqab Gets Told To Wear Mask Visibly By Bus Captain, Confirms Her Method Is Proper

Singapore is home to diverse cultures and religions, often blending together in a melting pot. Although not all cultural and religious practices are as known as others, we should always strive to understand other viewpoints and treat them with respect.

A woman recounted her experience on a Go-Ahead Singapore bus service on Saturday (30 Jan), and alleged that a bus captain shouted at her for not wearing her face mask over her niqab.

Source

A niqab is a face veil that some Muslim women wear, usually with a hijab.

A Go-Ahead Singapore representative reached out to the woman following the viral Facebook post and apologised.

They also informed the bus captain that the way she wears her face mask is proper.

Go-Ahead bus captain allegedly shouted at woman wearing niqab

On Saturday (30 Jan) at around 11.47am, the woman boarded bus 12 along Pasir Ris Drive 6 when she was allegedly told “This one cannot wear” by the bus captain.

Source

The bus captain was apparently referring to her niqab as a potential replacement for a face mask.

The woman then pulled aside her niqab to reveal her face mask, which she was wearing beneath.

Source

She shared that she does this when approached by Safe Distancing Ambassadors or others during SafeEntry checks.

However, the bus captain allegedly then shouted at her, saying, “Put outside! Put inside who can see?”

The woman retorted that she’s still wearing a face mask. But the bus captain reportedly insisted that she should “put” her face mask outside where it’s visible.

Woman asked for an apology

The woman shared that she felt “humiliated” by the bus captain’s actions, which were done in front of her children and other bus passengers.

When she asked the bus captain who was it that disallowed her method of wearing her face mask, there was apparently no reply.

She then demanded an apology from Go-Ahead Singapore as a result of the incident.

Go-Ahead Singapore apologised to woman

In an update to the post dated 8pm on Saturday night, the woman shared that a Go-Ahead Singapore representative had reached out to her to apologise.

The bus captain had apparently said that she normally sees people wearing face mask above the niqab, and shared that it was the first time she’d encountered the reverse.

But the woman asked the representative to look back at the CCTV footage for the “uncalled for” shouting.

Meanwhile, the representative apparently informed the bus captain that her way of wearing her face mask is proper.

The woman hopes that other niqabis won’t go through the same experience as she did.

Respect is the key

MS News has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore to confirm their side of the story.

It would appear that there was some initial misinterpretation of the rules, leading to a distressing experience onboard public transport.

However, bus captains are in the service industry, and all passengers and bus captains should be treated with respect no matter the situation. Nobody likes to be shouted at.

This is a good opportunity to be educated on how some Muslim women follow the teachings of their religion while still complying with government laws.

We can all stand to learn something from the incident on respect and empathy for other parties, and hopefully the matter can be resolved amicably.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.