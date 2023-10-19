Gojek To Charge Transaction Fee Of Up To S$0.60 For Cashless Payment From 1 Nov

Gojek Announces Transaction Fee Of Up To S$0.60 For Cashless Payment

Starting from 1 Nov, Gojek will be charging passengers in Singapore a transaction fee for cashless payment.

The charge will range from S$0.10 to S$0.60 and depend on the distance the customer has travelled.

The company said it would also reduce the service fee for drivers, adding that the move is intended to ensure its services remain reliable and accessible for all.

Gojek to charge up to S$0.60 for customers using cashless payment

In a press release, Gojek announced that customers will have to pay a transaction fee for using cashless payment from 1 Nov.

Describing it as a structure “not new in the Singapore market”, the fee will show up in passengers’ receipts under a new component, Payment Transaction Fee.

The fee will range from S$0.10 to S$0.60, depending on the distance customers have travelled.

They will only be charged if they use non-cash payment methods for the trip.

To help offset the changes, customers can use the code “GOJEK555” from 1 Nov to enjoy 15% off their rides, capped at S$5.

Trips from 9am to 5pm on weekdays will continue to be eligible for Gojek’s ongoing 925 promo. Customers can get up to S$13 off their rides for this promo using the code “925.”

Reduction of service fee for drivers

Gojek will also lower the service fee for drivers in Singapore from 15% to 10% until “at least” the end of 2024.

The firm had earlier communicated the change to their drivers before publishing it on their driver blog.

“Reducing the service fee will help to increase drivers’ take-home earnings while ensuring Gojek’s services remain reliable and accessible for consumers,” Gojek said.

This is in line with the company’s commitment to support drivers and ensure they can build a sustainable livelihood on the Gojek platform.

The update will also support Gojek’s continued efforts to boost driver supply throughout the day. The company said this will help improve customers’ experiences as a whole.

Both changes are aimed at improving reliability and user experiences. Gojek said they come amid growing demand for ride-hailing services and higher operating costs for drivers.

Also read: Gojek Cuts Grace Period For Rides To 4 Mins & Introduces S$3 Waiting Fee

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gojek.