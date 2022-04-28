Gojek Driver’s Bag Containing S$526 Cash Allegedly Stolen, Wife Seeks Help Finding It

Gojek Driver’s Wife Appeals For Help After Passenger Allegedly Steals His Bag

When a private-hire driver picks up a passenger, they trust that customers will respect their property.

Unfortunately for one Gojek driver, someone allegedly stole his bag containing S$526 in cash alongside other important items.

Heartbroken and disappointed, his wife went on Facebook to publicise the incident and appeal for help.

Gojek driver allegedly loses bag containing S$526 and other items to thief

On Wednesday (27 Apr), a woman penned a Facebook post sharing how her husband’s bag was believed to have been stolen by a Gojek passenger he had picked up.

According to the post, the man worked as a Gojek driver and was the family’s sole breadwinner. The couple has two young children.

The day before, the husband apparently realised that his Coach bag was missing after dropping off a passenger. He suspected that the bag was stolen by one of the customers he had picked up.

His wife said the bag contained a “rental cash amount” of S$526 as well as a car remote, wallet, identity card (IC), and other documents.

Following the loss of the bag, the driver would have to fork out an extra sum to replace his IC and licenses, all of which require time to replace.

Wife expresses regret & empathy

In her Facebook post, the Gojek driver’s wife expressed that she was heartbroken watching him fret over the incident.

She conceded that he could have been more careful, but still hopes they can get the bag back.

Worse still, the alleged theft occurred during the month of Ramadan, traditionally a joyful period.

Nevertheless, she showed compassion and empathy for the culprit.

Whoever stole the bag, you might need it more than us, hope u can find it useful for u and family.

She said that they have made a police report and are hoping and praying for “the best outcome”.

Source: Facebook

Hope her kindness will be repaid

Stealing is wrong no matter the circumstance, but it is especially deplorable to steal from private-hire drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel in order to earn an income.

At the same time, it’s commendable that the driver’s wife was able to remain compassionate and empathetic toward the person who they believe stole the bag.

Hopefully, her kindness will be repaid and the couple will get the bag back with everything intact.

