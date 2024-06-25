Passenger in S’pore alleges Gojek ride was infested with cockroaches, company offers refund & vouchers

Passenger in Singapore boards Gojek ride infested with cockroaches

A woman in Singapore was recently horrified to discover that the Gojek ride she had boarded with her boyfriend was filled with cockroaches.

Taking to TikTok to recount her distressing ordeal, she posted an 18-second clip of the insects crawling within the vehicle.

She added that they only spotted the cockroaches halfway through the 40-minute trip, which began from Kembangan and ended in Newton.

Passenger comes across cockroaches in Gojek ride

Speaking to MS News, Tiffany, 26, described the ride as “distressing and uncomfortable” due to the presence of multiple cockroaches inside the vehicle.

“Initially, we only noticed one small cockroach,” Tiffany said. “But as the ride progressed, we saw more cockroaches, which made the situation increasingly alarming.”

At one point, she noted that her boyfriend was hovering over the seat and she was sitting on his knees to avoid the insects.

The video concluded with one of the cockroaches crawling into the seatbelt socket.

Tiffany added that they didn’t alert the driver as they felt it would be unsafe for him to look back while driving.

However, as more cockroaches popped up, her boyfriend eventually alerted him to the situation.

“The driver didn’t seem too surprised and mentioned that he had already done “fogging” and suggested that the cockroaches might be coming from the MRT construction near his home,” she said.

Company addresses incident by offering refund and vouchers

Tiffany told MS News that they reached out to Gojek, who sent her boyfriend an email apologising for the incident.

The company also offered a full refund and two S$5 vouchers. In addition, Gojek requested that Tiffany and her boyfriend refrain from sharing any sensitive personal information due to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The couple then informed Gojek via email that the compensation did not adequately address the negativity of the ordeal they had endured.

“They have not responded ever since,” Tiffany noted.

She then stated that this was the first time they had ever encountered such an issue on a Gojek ride. Regardless, she noted:

This incident has significantly impacted our trust in using Gojek’s services.

Passenger claims Gojek’s response did not adequately address ordeal

Tiffany added that she initially had nothing against Gojek and even understood that the blame for the incident fell on the driver for not keeping his vehicle clean.

However, Gojek’s response to the situation had seemingly left a bad taste in her mouth.

“I will personally avoid using Gojek services in the future,” she said.

“Their response did not adequately address the severity of our experience, and I feel that their compensation offer was insufficient given the stress we endured.”

Gojek maintains commitment to providing positive experience

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from Gojek said that the well-being of its customers is of utmost concern.

“We are committed to providing a positive experience for all users on our platform,” said the spokesperson.

“A key part of this is creating a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers and ensuring that our driver-partners meet Gojek’s high standards of service and conduct, which includes the cleanliness levels of their vehicles.”

The spokesperson added that Gojek looked into the incident as soon as it was brought to its attention.

Gojek spoke to both the driver-partner and customer involved to resolve the matter and take the necessary action.

“We will also continue to work hard to strengthen education outreach for our driver-partners, to ensure they can provide a positive ride-hailing experience to our customers,” the spokesperson said.

