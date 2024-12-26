Woman in China loses 20g of gold bars at home, finds out toddler had thrown them away

Woman in China asks toddler where her gold bars are, she points to rubbish bin

Recently, a woman discovered that she had lost 20g of gold bars which she kept inside a box at home in China’s Liaoning province.

The mother, named only as Ms Lu, was sorting out items in her home for the Lunar New Year when she was shocked to discover that her mini gold bars were missing, reported Pioneer News (先锋新闻).

She then decided to ask her 21-month-old daughter about them as no one else in the family would have touched them.

Toddler points to rubbish bin when asked about gold bars

“Mum asked you, where did you put the small strips in the box?” Ms Lu asked her daughter in the video.

She questioned the toddler more than 10 times, and every time the girl would point to the rubbish bin, she shared.

“My head was buzzing at the time,” Ms Lu said about the incident. “There were a total of 20g of small gold bars.”

“In the future, mum will only be able to give you a box,” she then told her daughter.

Some netizens say mother was careless with valuables

Netizens weighed in on the issue after the video went viral across Chinese social media.

Many shared their own experiences with their children losing their jewellery after handling them.

One user said their son broke his ring and necklace and proceeded to throw them away.

“My child took out a diamond ring [from the box] and threw it away somewhere, and put a calcium tablet in the box,” another commented.

Some also believe the mother was too careless with her valuables, saying the gold bars should have been locked up.

However, some users think the video was staged to attract attention on social media and the mum did not really lose the gold bars.

