Man finds S$250K Hunt The Mouse gold coin under a tree in Upper Thomson

S$250K gold coin found under a tree along quiet industrial road in Upper Thomson on 26 Feb

More than a week after hints were released, a man in Singapore has found the elusive Hunt The Mouse gold coin worth S$250,000.

In a Facebook post last Saturday (28 Feb), organisers Sqkii announced that a hunter named Jun Liang located it in a tree in the Upper Thomson area.

Gold coin was hidden at foot of tree in Upper Thomson

At 11.32pm at night, Jun Liang uncovered the SG60-edition gold coin under a tree along Tagore Road, a quiet industrial lane off Upper Thomson Road.

An Instagram story by Sqkii showed him holding it up, then putting it back where he found it — a nook at the foot of a tree.

He then covered it with a small rock for good measure.

When he panned around the vicinity, it became apparent that it was a quiet industrial area with few people.

Gold coin found ‘fair & square’ via solving hints

After a thorough verification process, Sqkii confirmed that Jun Liang found the coin “fair and square” and is eligible for the S$250,000 prize.

He did this by solving the hints and cross referencing the grids on its map.

Three hints were provided to hunters in an Instagram post on 16 Feb. One of them was “_ _ _ M _ _ _”, whose answer turned out to be “Thomson”.

The coin was also said to be hidden in locations marked out by a grid that covered the entire island.

Sqkii said netizens would be able to send Jun Liang questions and get him explain how he deciphered the hints over its Instagram Stories.

More silver coins waiting to be found

For the uninitiated, Hunt The Mouse is a popular treasure-hunting game that’s free and open to all members of the public.

All that hunters need to do is find coins hidden all over Singapore based on clues posted on Sqkii’s social media and real-time map.

Sqkii, a gamification marketing company, launched the current Hunt The Mouse SG60 Edition on 16 Oct 2025, with S$1 million hidden across Singapore in the form of coins.

While there was only one gold coin, there were also 600 silver coins worth between S$500 and S$2,000 to be found.

S$250,000 would also be awarded to up to 10 hunters with the closest guess to the gold coin’s actual location.

Though its biggest prize has been taken, the hunt isn’t over yet, with more silver coins waiting to be found, according to the website.

Featured image adapted from Sqkii on Facebook and @sqkiimouse on Instagram.