4 Golden Mile Bus Operators Will Move To MacPherson Mall, Board Coaches There From 1 Apr

4 Golden Mile Bus Operators Will Move To Grantral Mall@Macpherson As There’s Enough Space For Buses

Besides being a hot spot for Thai food and groceries, Golden Mile Complex is also a “bus terminal” where you can take long-distance bus trips to Malaysia.

Thus, Singaporeans might be wondering where to take such buses from when the complex is vacated in May this year.

The answer is that four of them will be moving to a mall on MacPherson Road.

Passengers will be able to board buses for long-distance trips there from 1 Apr.

4 bus operators have been at Golden Mile since the 80s

A few days ago, Transtar Travel received permission from the authorities to move to Grantral Mall@MacPherson, their managing director Elson Yap told Shin Min Daily News.

Moving along with them are three other bus operators from Golden Mile Complex: Sri Maju Tours and Travel, The One Travel & Tours and Super-Nice Express (previously known as Grassland).

These four companies have been operating out of Golden Mile Complex since the 1980s, said Mr Yap.

Mall completed in 2022 is near Tai Seng MRT

Many Singaporeans may not have heard of Grantral Mall@MacPherson as it’s a fairly new complex.

According to its website, the mall located at the corner of MacPherson Road and Upper Paya Lebar Road was completed only in 2022.

It’s also a stone’s throw away from Tai Seng MRT.

By the way, it shouldn’t be confused with the similarly named Grantral Mall that’s in Clementi.

Buses leaving from Golden Mile till 31 Mar

Anyway, Transtar will be setting up shop on the first floor of Grantral Mall@MacPherson, and preparing for the move from the end of March.

They will officially commence operations from there on 1 Apr, Mr Yap said.

However, those who’re travelling before that date need not worry, as they’re currently selling long-distance bus tickets up to 31 Mar only.

For those travelling on that date or before, Golden Mile Complex will still be the pick-up point.

The companies will inform customers over social media about the move, and that they’ll have to board buses at Grantral Mall@MacPherson from 1 Apr.

Why Grantral Mall@MacPherson?

Explaining the decision to move to Grantral Mall@MacPherson, Mr Yap told Shin Min that there’s enough space there to park buses.

The mall also has available units for their offices and a place for staff to rest.

This was compared with Oxley BizHub in Ubi, which they had previously considered.

The four companies decided to make the move together despite fierce competition in the business as they believe it’s better to maintain the “express bus gathering point” they’ve established over the years, said Mr Yap, who’s also on the executive committee of the Express and Excursion Bus Association (EEBA).

He added,

If we stay together, we won’t be afraid of competition and can all win together.

Other Golden Mile tenants who’ve found new homes

The tenants of Golden Mile Complex will now be scattered across Singapore after its S$700 million en bloc sale was finalised.

Ahead of the May deadline to hand the building over to the developers, some have already found new homes.

For example, the Thai Supermarket will be moving to Aperia Mall in Kallang.

As for the other bus companies besides the four mentioned, Starmart Express will move their operations to the nearby Golden Mile Tower from 1 Apr.

Star Qistna, on the other hand, hasn’t confirmed a place yet but is considering moving to Little India Arcade on Serangoon Rooad.

What’s certain is that Golden Mile Complex as it is now will fade into history like many of our iconic buildings.

Hopefully, their tenants will find a way to continue the legacy at new homes.