Gondola Carrying 2 Workers Tips Sideways Atop Boon Lay HDB, Both Taken To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Workers Transported To Hospital After Gondola Tips Sideways At Boon Lay HDB

On Thursday (11 May) morning, a gondola carrying two workers tipped sideways on top of an HDB block in Boon Lay.

Fortunately, residents in surrounding units realised what was going on and rushed to help the men.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has transported both workers to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Gondola carrying two workers tips sideways at Boon Lay HDB

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 8am on the roof of Block 199 Boon Lay Drive.

The workers were cleaning the outer walls of the building when the support system for the gondola set up at the roof suddenly gave way.

This caused the gondola to hang in mid air before tilting sideways.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SCDF said they received a call for assistance at the address at 8.10am.

One of the workers was on the 15th storey ledge beside the gondola. Officers managed to bring him in through the windows of the nearest unit.

A member of the public had reportedly helped the second worker to safety through the windows of a unit on the 14th storey before SCDF’s arrival.

Paramedics then conveyed both to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Residents assist with pulling workers to safety

A resident from the opposite block told ST that she saw the construction work start early in the morning on 11 May.

She allegedly witnessed the whole gondola fall, with two people on it. Debris had fallen from the top of the block as well.

One of the workers nearly toppled out of the gondola but managed to get a grip on the nearby wall, stabilising himself.

Residents in the 14th storey unit then opened the windows to let a worker in. Meanwhile, another worker climbed onto the parapet of the 15th floor.

A resident of a unit on that floor said her brother opened the window grille for the worker to use as support. The latter was also stepping on the ledge for balance, with one foot entangled with a cable from the gondola.

Together with her brother, they brought the worker in and gave him water.

The MP for Boon Lay, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, confirmed that the West Coast Town Council team were at the scene, noted The Straits Times (ST).

A Town Council spokesman also told ST that the workers have been discharged and given medical leave. We wish the workers a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.