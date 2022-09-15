‘400 People, 3 Newspapers & Richard Branson Won’t Change S’pore Policies’: Shanmugam Defends Death Penalty

Shanmugam Says Government Has To ‘Do Right’ By Singaporeans & Keep The Death Penalty

On Wednesday (14 Sep), Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the government has to “do right” by Singaporeans by keeping the death penalty.

During an interview with Bloomberg, chief international correspondent Haslinda Amin asked him what it would take for Singapore to review its stance on the punishment.

He said the government has to do “what’s in the best interest of society”, reiterating that the death penalty’s deterrent effect saves thousands.

Doubling down, the minister said he could show examples of other countries that don’t have the death penalty and lacks enforcement of drug policy, where “thousands more people die”.

Government will do what is in Singaporeans’ best interest

Singapore has already executed nine drug traffickers this year. Singapore courts have also recently dismissed eleventh-hour appeals by 24 death row inmates.

While the government maintains a strong stance on the death penalty, there has been pushback, both internally and externally. This includes pressure from activists, news reports, and prominent individuals such as British entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Addressing this in the interview, Mr Shanmugam said there is an “assumption” that a significant discourse and public support against the death penalty exists in Singapore.

Referencing the anti-death penalty protest held at Hong Lim Park in April, the minister said the organiser’s claim that 475 people showed up for the protest was “exaggerated”.

Mr Shanmugam said over 80% of Singaporeans polled by the Ministry of Home Affairs last year supported the death penalty.

The government will continue to do what it believes is in the best interest of Singaporeans.

After all, he said,

If 400 people plus three newspaper articles could change government policy, or if Mr Richard Branson can change government policy, Singapore would not be where it is today.

Greater availability of drugs in the area will be a challenge

During the interview, Mr Shanmugam also spoke about Thailand’s recent cannabis legalisation. Malaysia also has similar plans in place for medical marijuana.

The minister said that the greater availability of drugs creates more challenges for Singapore. Nonetheless, he believes most Singaporeans understand that drugs are bad for society.

A minority of mostly younger people root for its legalisation. Mr Shanmugam said this is because they have a slightly different view of cannabis based on the media’s portrayal.

He said these were all challenges Singapore will have to deal with, stressing,

[Singapore] government policy doesn’t get made in Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok. Nor, does it get dictated to by 400 people, or three or four international newspapers.

Law will be amended if deemed necessary

Stating negative impacts of drugs in other countries, such as the opioid crisis in the US, he implied that the issue should be based on facts.

Asked if this means authorities would implement tighter regulations and closer surveillance of those coming in from Thailand and Malaysia, he said the current regulations are “adequate”.

But he elaborated that technical matters like the laws, the evidence required, assumptions or presumptions that apply, and inferences drawn by courts are being constantly reviewed.

We have amended the law a number of times, and we will amend it as we see necessary.

