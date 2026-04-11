S’pore govt to give 3-month support to transport service providers amid rising fuel costs

Transport service providers to receive temporary support from govt, starting April

The Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will provide temporary financial support to transport service providers between April and June.

In a joint statement announced on Thursday (9 April), the move aims to prevent disruptions to essential transport services for students, seniors, patients and persons with disabilities.

The ministries said the support comes amid cost pressures caused by rising fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

Operators to receive support equivalent to 13% of fare revenue

Under the scheme, eligible transport service providers will receive support equivalent to 13% of their fare revenues.

“In general, the support would help defray the increase in operational costs arising from higher fuel prices incurred by operators providing regular transport services to primary schools, special education (SPED) schools, disability services, and patients receiving long-term care and Community Dialysis services,” the press release read.

This is intended to help offset higher operating costs, particularly fuel expenses.

The support “should keep fares stable” for the operators during this period.

However, the ministries noted that fares may still rise if fuel prices remain high beyond June.

Existing subsidies will continue to support those who may struggle to afford transport costs.

School bus operators, students among those covered

MOE will extend support to school bus operators serving primary and SPED schools.

Students under the Financial Assistance Scheme will continue receiving subsidies covering 70% of their monthly school bus fares.

Those needing more help can approach their schools for additional support.

MSF will provide support to social service agencies offering transport for disability services, such as day activity centres.

Eligible clients will continue receiving the Enabling Transport Subsidy, which will be enhanced from July.

Meanwhile, MOH will support transport providers serving seniors and patients in long-term care and community dialysis.

Authorities said care costs are expected to remain affordable, with further subsidy enhancements set to kick in from July.

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