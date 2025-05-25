Grab driver in S’pore allegedly charges premium fare to passengers who adjust seat or aircon without permission

Grab driver allegedly charges premium fare to passengers who adjust seat or aircon

A Grab user recently took to Reddit to ask whether the ride-hailing company had started charging customers more for adjusting their seat and air conditioning without the driver’s permission.

The OP posted a screenshot of the message they received on the Grab app on the subreddit r/Singapore on Friday (23 May).

The message asked passengers not to adjust the seat and the aircon switch without permission, claiming they will be charged a premium fare if they do so.

Netizens argue whether driver’s rules are fair

Many responded, saying the message was not from the company but from the driver and pointing out the informal way that it had been written.

One netizen believes the driver was taking on cheaper bookings rather than the more expensive, premium ones, so they were choosing to take it out on customers by charging them more.

They suggested that the OP cancel the ride or take it, but give the driver a low rating.

However, some users also argued that the Grab driver should be able to set rules as it is their car being used, to which others responded that this should only apply to unreasonable acts, such as bringing durians inside the vehicle.

One user even added that, in Grab’s Code of Conduct, drivers are asked to be polite and “accede to reasonable requests from passengers such as lowering the air-conditioning or radio volume”.

Grab says driver’s approach is not in line with their policy

A day later, the OP posted an update saying they had clarified the issue with Grab.

They said the company confirmed that the message was from the driver.

Grab also clarified that the driver cannot charge passengers extra midway during the trip and added that the driver’s approach is not in line with their customer policy.

