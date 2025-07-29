Save on Grab deliveries with just 50 GrabRewards points, earn bonus points on Mondays

You can now offset GrabFood & GrabMart orders with as little as 50 GrabRewards points

If you’ve been treating GrabRewards points like a digital piggy bank, quietly watching the numbers grow with each ride or food delivery, it’s time to make them work for you.

Grab has introduced a new way to use your points, offering an experience that feels instantly rewarding.

This means you no longer have to wait until you’ve hit a high points threshold to start seeing savings. Now, you can offset your GrabFood and GrabMart orders with as little as 50 points.

An easier way to spend GrabRewards points

Previously, using GrabRewards points to offset GrabFood or GrabMart delivery orders meant waiting until you had enough to redeem in fixed denominations, which made the process feel like a slow burn.

Now, you can offset your GrabFood and GrabMart orders with as little as 50 points. To use your points, simply tap on the points toggle under “Use offers and more” at the checkout page before placing your order.

Every little bit counts. Those spare points sitting in your account can now go towards your next iced coffee, family feast, or grocery top-up.

New ways to earn GrabRewards points on Mondays

On top of that, Grab has introduced new ways to earn points simply by going about your usual orders.

Say goodbye to Monday blues, because that’s the day your points-earning game gets a serious boost. Get 5% back in points when you order from Grab Signatures merchants on GrabFood, which includes crowd favourites like CHAGEE, Wingstop, and Saizeriya.

Host a Group Order on Mondays with at least two other friends, and you’ll also earn 5% back in points for the entire order. In other words, guess who’s walking away with a major point haul if your office lunch kakis are all craving the same mala or bubble tea?

Just a heads up: points aren’t stackable if you’re hosting a Group Order with a Grab Signatures merchant, so you’ll need to choose which 5% points back offer you’d like under the “Add offers” tab.

Prefer dining out? You’re not missing out either. Book a table via Grab Dine Out, and you’ll earn 1,000 points after your visit.

A satisfying meal that also brings you closer to your next reward — now that’s what we call a win-win.

Existing ways to earn GrabRewards points still apply, so if you’re in the know, you can keep enjoying those benefits.

Terms and conditions apply, so be sure to check out Grab’s website for more details and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest perks and promos.

Whether you’re grabbing a bite, booking a ride or checking out online, you’ll keep earning points without even thinking about it. And let’s be honest — it’s nice when today’s spending pays for tomorrow’s.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Grab Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of Grab and by MS News.