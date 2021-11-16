Grab Services Unavailable On 16 Nov Morning Due To Outage

Over the years, Singaporeans have benefitted from the convenience that services like Grab and GrabFood have brought.

However, on Tuesday (16 Nov) morning, many users could not book services on the Grab app.

Image by MS News

In response to complaints, Grab assured users that they’re currently looking into the outage.

Grab & GrabFood outage on 16 Nov

Early Tuesday (16 Nov), Grab users started facing a slew of issues since about 8am as they couldn’t order food or book a ride.

A check on the Grab app at 9.10am revealed that the app couldn’t detect location when booking a ride.

Image by MS News

Meanwhile, many Singaporeans started sharing their plights on Twitter and tagged the Grab Twitter account.

Source

GrabFood users also faced issues as they were presented with an “order might arrive later” notice when ordering breakfast.

Image by MS News

On the other end, GrabFood riders had problems connecting to the app.

Source

Grab says they’re fixing problem

At 9am, Grab posted a statement on Facebook to address the issues.

Source

Acknowledging that some of their services were down, Grab assured customers that they’re looking into the issue and will provide an update when the services resume.

Grab took the opportunity to apologise for the outage and thanked everyone for their patience.

Interestingly, it appears the outage isn’t exclusive to Singapore as Grab users from around the region also faced similar issues.

Source

Based on the tweets we saw, it seems that Grab in Indonesia and the Philippines were also down.

Hope issues will be resolved soon

While technology has brought us a huge deal of convenience, outages like these may happen from time to time.

That said, we hope the issues will be resolved and that the services will be up and running soon.

Meanwhile, if you die die need your McMuffin delivered today for breakfast, consider opting for other service providers instead.

Featured image by MS News.