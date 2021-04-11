Grab Passenger Gets Schooled For Being Rude To Driver

Private hire drivers operate according to a system. This means every job they take, and every change they accommodate, has to be recorded in their log online.

A change in drop-off location might sound simple from a passenger’s point of view. But they will have to update their itinerary via the app before the driver can comply.

This message, however, appears to be lost on a passenger who got into a Grab car recently, as he allegedly berated the driver for refusing to drop him off at a different location.

The driver later shared his experience on Facebook to call out the passenger’s behaviour.

As the post is rather lengthy, we’ve only included a snippet of it above and summarised the events below. You can still view the full post here.

Young woman apparently hailed Grab ride to meet a man

According to the Grab driver’s account on 50 Shades of Singapore Facebook group, it was 12.19am on a Saturday (28 Mar) when he picked up a female passenger at Marina Bay.

Xiao Shan – not her real name – was headed towards Dunman Road. Then, she called a man upon reaching her destination.

Soon, they saw the man in question standing by the roadside at Dunman Road. The driver drove towards him and he got into the car.

The driver quickly informed the man in Chinese,

If you need to go to another location, you’ll have to rebook the Grab as I have already accepted my next booking.

But, the man simply told him to go straight, and continued talking to Xiao Shan.

Driver insisted male passenger to rebook ride

The driver then insisted for the man to rebook a ride as his next passenger was waiting for him, and asked him to pay up for Xiao Shan’s ride.

Then, the man apparently pulled out a stack of notes and gave the driver $50. He rejected the change.

This was when the driver claimed that the passenger had gone into “berserk mode”—he started flipping the bird and cursing repeatedly in Chinese.

Unhappy that the passenger’s curses involved his mother, the driver responded and said,

Oi, you want scold people you scold people, scold people’s mother for what?

The man was purportedly upset that the driver did not comply with his instructions to head straight down the road, saying,

I don’t want to get off in front of my house. What if 4 of my sons see me with a girl at this hour, it isn’t good for the girl.

Things became rather heated, as the man reportedly berated the driver, saying drivers and chauffeurs were “beggars”, and “customers are king”.

The man also claimed that his son was an inspector, and that he would ask the police detain the driver in return.

Grab driver schooled male passenger for being rude

After several rounds of incendiary exchanges, both man and woman finally alighted.

The driver ended the conversation by saying,

Next time when you quarrel with people, don’t scold people’s mother. If your sons got into a dispute with others and they scold his mother, will you be happy?

The passenger responded by asking, “Would they dare to?” To which, the driver replied,

Why won’t they dare? Never mind, it’s no use talking to you. No matter how rich you are, people like you can never buy class.

The driver ended the post by apologising once more to his next passenger, as he called to explain he had to cancel the ride due to a dispute.

He also asked netizens not to harass the man or his family members, as his intention was purely to raise awareness instead of initiating doxxing.

Have civil conversations with people

This incident, even though one-sided for now, teaches us 2 things:

Your drop-off location is fixed and cannot be changed on the spot Be kind to others, especially people in your service

If things don’t go your way, do try to talk things out calmly. After all, people will always respond better to civil, reasonable behaviour.

