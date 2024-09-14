Petrol station worker in M’sia treats his Grab riders to free meals, always orders extra set

Grab rider in Malaysia gets free food from customer

Earlier this week, a Grab rider shared a wholesome moment with a customer who had sponsored him a free meal.

The rider jokingly described the generous petrol station worker as “the most stubborn Grab customer ever”, as he clearly does not take a no from the riders when he offers them food.

In the TikTok clip, the rider asked why he had ordered for him.

“No matter who’s the Grab driver, I will always order two,” the petrol station worker replied.

The rider then teased him back, and said: “Don’t do this anymore, I know you are very rich!”, to which the worker good-naturedly laughed.

Petrol station worker always orders two portions

According to the Malay Mail, the generous customer in question is Pavithran who works at a Shell station in Seremban, Malaysia.

He’ll always order two portions of food, giving one away to the person making the delivery.

The Grab rider goes on to say this was not the first time he was treated by Mr Pavithran.

At first, the petrol station worker even lied, saying that there was a discount for the food.

In reality, however, he just simply treated the delivery riders every time.

Touched by his generousity, the rider said, “There are still good-hearted people out there. This isn’t about whether you’re rich or not, it’s about humanity.”

Also read: ‘I can do anything for you’: Thai food delivery rider does customer’s laundry for S$7

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @malaymail on TikTok.