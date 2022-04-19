Men In GrabFood & Foodpanda T-Shirts Play Football At CCK, It’s A Delivery Platform Showdown

Men In GrabFood & Foodpanda T-Shirts Spotted Playing Football At CCK

Food delivery apps seem to have cultivated quite a following since their inception. Ask your friends, and each of them might have their own preferred delivery service for various reasons.

To settle the debate once and for all, some men donned GrabFood and foodpanda uniforms to engage in a football match.

This humorous battle of the delivery services was captured on TikTok, with netizens pitching the next showdown between other brands.

GrabFood & foodpanda teams settle scores on the football pitch

On Monday (18 Apr), TikToker @izked managed to catch a glimpse of the delivery platform showdown.

In the short clip, men in foodpanda and GrabFood uniforms are seen battling it out on a soccer field in Choa Chu Kang.

With Covid-19 measures relaxed, we can assume that both sides consisted of a team of 11 men each.

Although there is no word on the final score or how the game went, the OP asks, “Which team are you on?”

Netizens found the funny side to delivery platform showdown

While complaints about food delivery delays are often upsetting, viewers seemingly made such comments in jest this time.

Several witty TikTokers remarked that they finally knew why their orders were cancelled or came late.

Another commenter quipped that this is merely the first of three games lined up in a showdown between delivery platforms.

Since the match was between GrabFood and foodpanda, one netizen asked if the referee was a Deliveroo rider.

Come to think of it, it’s better that the results of the match weren’t made public so that both companies can leave with their heads held high.

A wholesome sight

Thankfully, team sports are back in full force for the first time since the pandemic began.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, we’re glad to see the delivery riders putting their differences aside to kick some ball.

If the match was official, which side would you be cheering for? Share your thoughts in the comments.