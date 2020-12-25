Sporting Activities Can Have Group Size Of Up To 8 From 28 Dec, Groups Must Keep 3m Apart

While group sporting activities finally could be resumed when we transitioned into Phase 2, there was some awkwardness involved.

If players were to follow safe distancing rules, only 5 people could gather to play a game. As that’s an odd number, it was difficult to have a balanced game between 2 opposing sides.

Now that Phase 3 is coming up, sports enthusiasts finally can play in a 4 versus 4 format, as an even number of 8 can play sports like basketball and football together.

Source

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong revealed the good news in a Facebook post on Thursday (24 Dec).

Source

That gives players “some additional options”, he said.

Sports vital to well-being

In his post, Mr Tong acknowledged that sports is “vital to our physical and mental wellbeing”.

Thus, the Government wants more Singaporeans to be able to enjoy such activities, but in a safe manner.

Besides team sports like hockey and volleyball, dragonboat crews and activities like studio classes can also have an additional 3 people per group.

Source

For larger facilities like sports halls that can accommodate more than one group, there can be different zones.

However, groups must keep a distance of 3m from one another.

Physical distancing of 2m in general, 3m between groups

An advisory released by Sport Singapore on Thursday (24 Dec) provided further details.

It said that people who’re exercising must keep a distance of 2m apart in general – 1m more than the advised distance when you’re out in public.

Groups of up to 8 who’re using the same facility must keep 3m apart, and members can’t mingle with those from other groups.

For contact sports, participants should only train in cohorts, with no changing cohorts without observing a 14-day cooling period.

Capacity limits for facilities increased

Apart from the group limits, the capacity limits for sports and recreational facilities will also be increased in Phase 3.

Previously, the maximum number of people allowed at a facility was based on 10 sq metres per person — but not exceeding 50.

Now, they can admit 8 sq metres per person, but not more than 50.

Source

Large venues that can be split up into separate facilities can apply to let in more than 50 people.

Other general measures

Other general measures that must be followed include a requirement that masks are worn at all times except when performing strenuous exercise.

Sports and gym equipment like weights and balls should also not be shared unless sanitised frequently.

Source

An additional instructor or coach is also allowed in the group if he or she is from a “permitted enterprise” and the group is undertaking an organised programme or class. i.e. it’s not just a group of buddies meeting for a game.

This instructor should be masked unless demonstrating strenuous actions.

Every sport also has a range of specific guidelines that can be checked out here.

Safe distancing rules at sports faculties taken seriously

Sports fans may remember that shortly after Phase 2 started and activities could resume, a Covid-19 case was found to have met a large group of people for sports.

That led to the closing of all ActiveSG indoor sports halls for 1 day.

That was to give staff and users time to fully understand the rules that govern the usage of the sports spaces amid the pandemic.

The move illustrates how seriously the authorities take safe distancing at sports facilities.

Have fun & keep safe

If you can’t wait to have a more balanced sporting experience with your buddies come 28 Dec, by all means have fun.

However, do take note of the rules that are designed to keep the community safe.

All it takes is just one Covid-19 case who didn’t keep their distance to turn a healthy activity into a health hazard.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.