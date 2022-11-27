S’pore OnlyFans Creator Pays New Personal Assistant S$3,200, She’s Currently On 1-Month Probation

OnlyFans Creator Gracie Hartie Reveals That Her New PA Is Mermaid Girl

Earlier this month, OnlyFans (OF) creator Gracie Hartie shared that she was looking for a personal assistant (PA).

While many doubted the authenticity of her job offer, Gracie recently revealed on her TikTok that she has indeed found herself a PA.

And if her PA, Eunice Ng, looks familiar, it’s because she’s none other than Mermaid Girl, who went viral on TikTok about a month ago.

Speaking to MS News, Eunice shared that working with Gracie has been a pleasure and the OF creator has even been giving her advice on how to start up her very own OF account.

Gracie Hartie reveals new PA

OF creator Gracie revealed that she has found her new PA in a TikTok video shared on Friday (25 Nov).

In the short clip, Gracie joked that she was training her new PA, panning the camera over to Eunice, who was painting a white wall.

Eunice, better known as Mermaid Girl, went TikTok viral after posting a video saying she is the reason why girlfriends are protective of their boyfriends.

Her bold statement got many talking and the video got over 2.4 million views.

Now as Gracie’s PA, Eunice told MS News that she is being paid S$3,200 a month while on probation.

So far, Eunice’s workload includes anything from washing the dishes, cleaning up the houses, and packing her items.

She laughingly shared that this is because Gracie isn’t a very neat person. Nonetheless, Eunice said working with Gracie has been a real pleasure.

Gracie first reached out via Instagram DMs

Eunice shared with MS News that Gracie first reached out to her via Instagram messages.

At the time, Eunice was going through a tough season in her life.

She was receiving a lot of hateful messages online while struggling with family as well as financial issues.

Eunice suffered from depression and these events led her to fall deeper into it.

Things got so bad Eunice even contemplated suicide but she claimed Gracie was “the light at the end of (her) tunnel”.

After hearing her predicament, Gracie asked how she could help her out. That was when she offered her the PA job.

Besides that, Eunice shared that Gracie gave her very good advice on how to handle haters.

Gave advise on how to start her own OnlyFans

But Gracie’s influence and help did not stop there for Eunice. The OF creator has also been advising her on how she could get started on OF herself.

Eunice said that people have been requesting her to start an OF account for a while now.

However, she never did so out of fear that she would be looked down upon due to misconceptions about the platform. But increasingly, she felt the desire to do so.

This was largely due to her own financial situation, but also thanks to the opportune timing after her TikTok video went viral. Eunice wanted to use the opportunity to earn money instead of just posting free content on TikTok.

At the same time, she was inspired after seeing other OF creators make it big on the platform, which made her want to put in the work and get on the platform.

“I feel like I’d rather be doing a job that I enjoy,” she shared, adding that she enjoys the freedoms and flexible working time that this industry gives her.

Following through on her word, Eunice now has her very own OF account.

Her account currently appears to already have seven posts.

In an Instagram post announcing her OF debut, she encouraged her fans to subscribe to her, saying she will be posting more exciting shoots soon.

Eunice is also offering a 20% discount for new subscribers for the next seven days.

If you’d like to find out more about Eunice you can find her on OF here or on TikTok here.

