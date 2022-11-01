S’pore OnlyFans Creator Gracie Hartie Hiring Personal Assistant, Pays Up To S$5,800 A Month 

Gracie Hartie Hiring OnlyFans Personal Assistant

As OnlyFans has seen significant growth in recent years, more local creators have emerged, eager to make their mark on the subscription-based social media platform.

One of them, Gracie Hartie, is now looking to hire a personal assistant (PA) to help manage her OnlyFans account.

According to her website, her PA will get travel opportunities, must be proficient in photography, and manage her collaborations with international creators.

The job will pay a comfortable salary of up to S$5,800.

Gracie offering up to S$5,800 for personal assistant

On Tuesday (1 Nov) afternoon, OnlyFans creator Gracie shared on Twitter that she is now hiring a PA, offering a salary between S$5,200 and S$5,800.

The job description of the PA includes managing collaborations with other international gravure creators. Gravure creators typically refer to Japanese female influencers who dress provocatively.

They would need to be proficient in photography. Videography experience is also a plus.

The PA will work closely with Gracie in building content for her OnlyFans platform, as well as help manage her social media by creating eye-catching visuals and captions.

Besides that, they will need to coordinate her appointments, meetings, events, and travel arrangements. While this might sound like a lot to handle, the bonus is that the PA will get the chance to travel too.

The job is open to all Singaporeans and PRs with at least an O-Level qualification.

Currently has around 1,000 OnlyFans subscribers

Currently, Gracie has around 1,000 subscribers on her OnlyFans account. FansMetrics reported that she makes about S$8,300 to S$20,700.

She is active on the platform and has uploaded 218 photos and 44 videos to date.

Gracie also has a strong following on social media, with over 90,000 TikTok followers and 62,000 Instagram followers.

As an OnlyFans creator, she prides herself on the connections she shares with fans.

According to Her Campus, her subscribers often regard her as an internet girlfriend, and she enjoys connecting with her subscribers.

So if you’re interested in becoming Gracie’s PA and helping to grow her platform, you can apply by sending your resume to her email. The full job description can be found here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @graciehartie on Instagram and @graciehartie on Twitter.