Graduate in M’sia turns down job offer to care for his mother who suffered a stroke

Graduate rejects job offer to look after his stroke-stricken mother

A recent graduate in Malaysia earned praise after sacrificing a bright career to care for his mother who had suffered a stroke.

Two days before his graduation ceremony in early December, 23-year-old Wan Abdul Aziz received devastating news that his mother had been left paralysed on one side of her body due to a stroke.

Consequently, Mr Wan had to attend the ceremony and receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and the Vice Chancellor’s Award (ANC) on stage without his beloved mother there to witness it.

Due to his mother’s condition, he decided to postpone his plans to seek work in the capital city despite receiving a job offer from a company, reports Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro.

Prioritises caring for his mother over starting his career

On 28 Dec, Mr Wan shared a short video on TikTok showing his current routine of caring for his mother in the hospital.

He also shared that he had attained a 3.80 GPA for his diploma and a 3.99 GPA for his degree.

Despite these academic qualifications, he wrote that his current job is taking care of his mum and that he dreams to make her proud.

According to reports, Mr Wan graduated from Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) Kuala Lumpur and was supposed to begin working at an auditing firm in Kuala Lumpur (KL) in January.

“I could have gone because my siblings are also here to help care for my mother,” he said to Harian Metro.

“But as her son, it’s hard for me to leave her in this condition, even though she’s been discharged from the hospital after nearly two weeks.”

He remarked that he wanted to focus on looking after his sick mother for now. However, he would pursue the job if the opportunity arose.

Wants to reciprocate the sacrifices his mother made

Mr Wan, the sixth of seven siblings, admitted that he was upset when his mother could not attend his graduation ceremony.

Nonetheless, he was thankful that her stroke occurred after he completed his studies.

“At least I didn’t have other commitments and could take turns with my brother to care for my mother at the hospital,” he said.

He mentioned that his efforts were nothing compared to the sacrifices his mother made in raising him and his siblings after the loss of their father from a lung disease about 20 years ago.

As a cleaner at a clinic, his mother supported her children’s education and ensured their well-being through her hard-earned income.

Mr Wan shared that the doctor indicated a chance for recovery, but her condition requires monitoring due to a blood infection.

Graduate’s actions draw praise

Many netizens were quick to compliment Mr Wan for his dutiful actions in the comment section of his video.

“Proud of you bro,” wrote one netizen.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user pointed out that what he is doing is true success, something not everyone can achieve.

Mr Wan expressed his gratitude to everyone who prayed for his mother’s recovery after he shared the video on TikTok.

Featured image adapted from @john_rambooo on TikTok and Harian Metro.