Netizen posts graffiti in Israel requesting translation, turns out it’s a Thai poem about the joys of pooping

Netizen finds graffiti in Israel that turns out to be Thai poem about pooping

When a netizen came across some graffiti in an abandoned home in Israel, it turned out it was a Thai poem about the joys of pooping.

On Tuesday (14 Jan), a user on Reddit made a request to the r/Thailand subreddit asking for a translation of some text they’d found in a ruined house in a field in Israel.

Thai Redditors piece together writing

Welcoming the challenge, many Thai Redditors began taking a crack at the text, which turned out to be a poem.

As the Redditors translated the text, the poem seemed to begin in a solemn tone, with the author missing their family and home.

When I miss my child, I am unhappy.

When I miss my home, I am unhappy.

When I miss my child, I yearn to return home.

When I miss my wife, I no longer want to stay.

But things take a turn on the fifth line.

When I miss her pussy, I’m gone! (note: this last one conveys the feeling of going home immediately, can change if more fitting)

After this, the text has a different indentation and a topic change, indicating that it may be a second poem. While the first section spoke of missing home, the second talks about the joys of pooping.

No joy compares the bliss of taking a poop.

Having a smoke, taking a dump, feeling delighted.

Smoking, pooping, longing home.

The last line is only half legible, with the second half being too faint. It says that “only smoke comes out” with the punchline too obscured to read.

However, many Thai Redditors agree that the punchline is that the author was constipated.

Thais make up bulk of labourers in Israel

It is not uncommon for Thais to work as labourers in Israel.

Two years ago, DW reported that Thais comprised the biggest bulk of foreign victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel.

When there was a sharp drop in Palestinian labourers following stricter borders, Israel looked abroad for new hires. Many Thais saw this as an opportunity to make more money abroad and send it home to their families.

Since the 1990s, Thais have played a significant role in Israeli agriculture, with up to 30,000 Thai workers employed by the country.

According to the Bangkok Post, in 2023, more than 2,000 locals in Chiang Rai alone left to work in Israel.

