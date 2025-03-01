Graffiti spotted on MRT track pillars in Jurong East & Toh Tuck, police investigating

Graffiti on MRT pillars in Jurong East resembles cat, graffiti in Toh Tuck near Ulu Pandan depot

Graffiti has been spotted on MRT track pillars in two locations in the west, with police investigating.

A 58-year-old insurance agent named Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he saw the graffiti on Thursday (27 Feb) morning.

Man sees graffiti on MRT pillars while jogging

He was jogging on the park connector near Block 273 Toh Guan Road at about 8am when he saw what appeared to be a cat painted in dark green, with the numbers “1” and “3” underneath.

On a pillar next to it was a stylised rendering of the numbers “2” and “4” in the same colour.

There were also two light blue figures with the same numbers “1” and “3”.

He also saw more graffiti on a wall about 100m away.

Graffiti reported via OneService app

Mr Chen was surprised to see the graffiti as he passed by every day and didn’t see them the day before.

He made a report via the OneService app as he was concerned about safety issues.

A nearby resident told Shin Min that the location wasn’t frequented by passers-by and this was the first time she had seen graffiti there.

Later, forensics officers were seen inspecting and taking photos of the graffiti, reported 8world News.

Police alerted to graffiti on MRT pillars in Toh Tuck

Also Thursday, a reader alerted the paper to police officers under the MRT tracks along Commonwealth Avenue West in the Toh Tuck area, about 5km from the first location.

A photo showed at least four police officers there, together with those from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom).

They were believed to have been alerted to the scene by graffiti on the MRT pillars.

The graffiti consisted of blue letters and numbers.

Police investigating both cases

It was observed that while the affected MRT pillars in Toh Tuck were in a public area, they were located near the Ulu Pandan train depot, which is a restricted area.

The area is also fairly remote and surrounded by forests.

The police confirmed with 8world News that they had received reports on both cases of graffiti, and were investigating.

According to the Vandalism Act, those convicted of vandalism face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000 and between three and eight strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.