Grand Hyatt S’pore To Close For Renovation From 19 Sep, Will Reopen In Q1 2023

Grand Hyatt Singapore To Close Completely From 19 Sep

Grand Hyatt Singapore, a hotel at Orchard Road, will soon close to make way for renovation works.

With work likely to take place over four months, the hotel is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2023. It is currently accepting room reservations till 15 Sep 2022.

Grand Hyatt Singapore to undergo renovation as part of 50th-anniversary festivities

The renovation works that Grand Hyatt Singapore will soon be embarking on are part of the hotel’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Since Oct 2021, parts of the hotel have gradually been undergoing renovation, including its swimming pool, gym, and restaurants.

Come 19 Sep, the hotel will close completely as renovation works extend to the rest of the premises.

The renovation will likely last for four months, with the hotel scheduled to reopen in Q1 2023.

In the days leading up to its closure, the hotel is only accepting room reservations till 15 Sep.

Cascading garden and waterfall feature to be added

Following the renovations, Grand Hyatt Singapore will see upgrades to both its infrastructure and aesthetic designs.

Guests can look forward to new features such as a five-storey cascading garden and a waterfall.

Guestrooms will also undergo remodelling works, with the addition of lounging day beds to the rooms’ furnishings.

While upgrading works are underway, the hotel will be surrounded by colourful hoardings designed by local artists.

Looking forward to a more beautiful & luxurious hotel

Though Grand Hyatt’s closure will mean one less hotel to stay at along Singapore’s famous shopping strip, it’s for the betterment of the premises, and to provide a more luxurious stay for guests.

Hopefully, the hotel will reopen on schedule so business can resume and visitors can enjoy the amenities including the popular restaurants there.

Featured image adapted from Grand Hyatt Singapore on Facebook.