S’pore Grand Prix 2024 attended by over 269,000 fans, 5,000 more than last year

S’pore Grand Prix 2024 drew sold-out crowd over three days

The annual Singapore Grand Prix (GP) has been a tourist bonanza once again, with more than 269,000 fans attending this year.

The figure is about 5,000 higher than last year’s, proving that the event is showing no signs of slowing down after 15 years.

269,072 visitors attended Singapore Grand Prix 2023

In an update on Sunday (22 Sept), the last day of the event, Singapore GP said a total of 269,072 spectators attended the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 over three days.

The turnout for the 15th edition of the night race was the highest since the Bay Grandstand — i.e. the Float @ Marina Bay — was closed for redevelopment last year.

Last year’s event saw an attendance of 264,108 despite just 250,000 expected due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand.

The 2022 edition remains the one with the highest attendance, drawing a whopping 302,000 visitors in the first GP since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grand Prix 2024 tickets were sold out

As an indication of the popularity of the 2024 event, all tickets were sold out, Singapore GP said.

This comes as tens of thousands of fans flocked to concerts by big names such as OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Corrs and BABYMONSTER.

In fact, demand continues to be so strong that tickets have already been sold for next year’s race.

Singapore GP said it released Super Early Bird tickets for the Grand Prix 2025 on Thursday (19 Sept), but they were sold out in a record two days.

Early Bird tickets will now be available from 1 Oct at www.singaporegp.sg.

Lando Norris wins race for the 1st time

Eventually, McLaren’s Lando Norris won the race after starting in pole position from qualifying.

This is the Briton’s first-ever win in the Singapore GP and just his third career win.

This also marked the first win for McLaren in Singapore since 2009.

Norris’ last race in Singapore in 2023 ended with him finishing second. This time, he went one better, coming in first in 1 hour 40 minutes and 52.571 seconds — 20.945s ahead of current world champion Max Verstappen.

Also read: F1 S’pore Grand Prix: What you must know & what to expect at this year’s race

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Grand Prix on Facebook.