Grand Seiko Boutique Opens At Marina Bay Sands, Admire Timepieces At 1st Standalone Store

Grand Seiko Boutique Opens At Marina Bay Sands

Grand Seiko, a regional subsidiary of Seiko Watch Corporation, opened its first boutique at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Wednesday (22 Feb).

In a post on its Facebook page, Grand Seiko Singapore announced its grand opening on Tuesday (21 Feb) with tantalising photos of its new boutique.

Watch enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that they can now get up close and personal with the brand’s exclusive timepieces.

Boutique is minimal yet welcoming

Located at The Shoppes at MBS, the Grand Seiko boutique joins the ranks of other luxury stores in the complex.

Despite being a new addition, the boutique seems to blend in seamlessly with its surroundings.

The boutique has a full glass storefront that shows off a bright and polished interior. Apart from that, an understated gold trimming lines the glass panels.

Without even entering the store, passers-by already get a visual treat of the boutique’s minimal aesthetic.

Furthermore, only four display stands line the boutique’s storefront. There, exclusive timepieces are contrasted against a cobalt blue backdrop.

Upon entering the store, guests will first see a round display case from which they can admire the glittering timepieces.

The interspersed spotlights, coupled with the white walls and light wood accents brighten the entire store.

In addition to the central display piece, guests can browse the selection of watches lining both sides of the boutique.

At any time, they can also rest on plush-looking armchairs should they get tired.

However, that’s not all. The boutique also has a private room with a luxuriously carpeted floor and stylish leather couches.

Tucked away at the back of the boutique, it’s fair to assume that they reserve this room for esteemed clients.

Boutique will be a mecca for watch lovers

According to CNA Luxury, the boutique will stock a range of exclusive timepieces such as the Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon SLGT003.

Akio Naito, chairman of Grand Seiko Asia Pacific and President of Seiko Watch Corporation, spoke more about the boutique’s opening.

He acknowledged that there are knowledgeable and passionate watch enthusiasts in Singapore. As such, the brand is excited to give them more direct interaction with the watches.

First standalone boutique in Singapore

All in all, the Grand Seiko boutique is an exciting addition to the luxury landscape in Singapore.

Watch lovers in particular can look forward to visiting the store since it opens every day of the week.

Here’s how you can get there:



Grand Seiko Boutique @ The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands

Address: 8 Bayfront Ave, B2M-235, Singapore 018955

Opening Hours: Mon – Thurs 10.30am – 10.30pm, Fri – Sun 10.30am – 11pm

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Shop in luxury & comfort

Though now may be the era of online shopping, precious items such as luxury timepieces might still be worth checking out in person, so you can get a feel of what you’re paying for.

With luxurious surroundings in an accessible mall, this store will probably be a huge draw to avid watch lovers in Singapore.

Will you be visiting the Grand Seiko boutique anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.

