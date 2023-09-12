Grandfather & Grandson Found Drowned In M’sia Pond After Failing To Come Home After Walk

Bodies Of Grandfather & Toddler Grandson Found Floating In Pond Near Restaurant

On Monday (11 Sep), an elderly man and his young grandson went out for their usual evening stroll in a neighbourhood in Malaysia.

When they did not return home after some time, the boy’s father went searching for them.

Noticing a crowd gathering around a pond, he went up to take a look and found them both floating in the water, apparently having drowned.

Police found no evidence of foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Grandfather & grandson went on usual evening walk before incident

According to The Star, an eyewitness called the police to report the discovery of two bodies at around 7.20pm on Monday.

They were found floating in a one-metre-deep pond near a restaurant in Taman Kempas, a neighbourhood in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaidy Che Hassan said that officers from the Tikam Batu police station arrived at the scene at 7.28pm.

There, they carried the victims, an elderly man and a toddler, out of the water with help from members of the public.

Upon speaking to the elderly man’s son, who is also the boy’s father, Assistant Commissioner Zaidy learnt that the grandfather-grandson pair always went for an evening stroll in the area.

The grandfather was 78 years old while his grandson was just a year and seven months old.

He would pick up the child from his mother, who worked in a restaurant along Jalan Kempas, before their walk.

No evidence of foul play

Sin Chew Daily reported that the boy’s father went to look for the pair when they failed to return home by 7pm.

When he passed by the pond, he noticed a large crowd of people gathering around it and went to investigate.

There, he saw the bodies of his father and child floating in the murky waters.

Based on investigations, there is no evidence of foul play. Medical officers also pronounced both victims dead at the scene, Harian Metro reported.

Both bodies have been sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

MS News conveys our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May both the victims rest in peace.

Also read: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Changi Creek, Believed To Have Drowned

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Warga Kedah DarulAman on Facebook.

